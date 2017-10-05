The WSL1 will consist of 14 professional teams and all clubs must meet a high standard in their club’s structure such as a compulsory academy. A tier 2 league will contain 12 teams most of which will be semi-professional. Tiers 3 and 4 will be regional leagues however promotion and relegation will be applicable across all 4 tiers. Currently not all teams in the WSL 1 & WSL 2 have a professional setup and with Notts County’s team folding recently due to lack of funds the Football Association decision could affect more clubs in the future.





FA approves new full-time structure for Women's Super League

This season’s Women’s Super League is now fully underway with the second string of fixtures now played.

Chelsea Ladies trashed Sunderland Ladies by six goals away from home and sit top of the table. Goals from Gemma Davison (2), Fran Kirby, Erin Cuthbert and Ji So-Yun highlighted a strong performance mirroring their 6-0 home win last week against Bristol City.

