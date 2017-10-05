Carlos Tevez will remain in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai Shenhua after his agent dismissed reports of a move to Brazilian outfit Palmeiras.

Agent: Carlos Tevez not leaving China

Tevez – reportedly earning a weekly salary of £615,000 – has been heavily criticised for his performances and fitness since joining Shenhua from Boca Juniors in December, leading to speculation of a possible departure.

The 33-year-old former Manchester United and Juventus forward has only scored three goals in 13 matches for Shenhua, who parted with head coach Gus Poyet last month.

Argentina 9/1 to win WC

But Tevez will not be returning to South America via Palmeiras, according to Adrian Ruocco.

"There is nothing [with Palmeiras]. It's all false," Ruocco told GloboEsporte.com .

"No one from Palmeiras spoke to me. Tevez will stay in China."

Booed by his own supporters, T evez has not played since Shenhua's embarrassing 6-1 loss to city rivals Shanghai SIPG on September 16.

Shenhua have since gone three matches unbeaten, winning twice, including a 1-0 victory at Shanghai Shenxin in the FA Cup on Friday.