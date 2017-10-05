US football star Alex Morgan has issued an apology on social media days after being tossed out of Disney World by police.

Morgan ejected from Disney World after drinking game

Morgan, a star for the U.S. women's national team and Orlando Pride, was described by Orange County sheriffs as "highly intoxicated" when she was asked to leave an Epcot restaurant on Sunday.

She was among three soccer players — including Orlando City's Giles Barnes and his teammate Donny Toia — to be removed from the park for being "verbally aggressive" toward another group.

I want to apologize for my actions that occurred over the weekend. I will learn from this make sure it does not happen again. #liveandlearn — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 4, 2017

Morgan took to Twitter on Wednesday to acknowledge her mistakes and promised to "make sure it does not happen again."

The incident in question began when Orlando City forward Giles Barnes got into a verbal altercation with a patron at the park's pub. Soon after, another Orlando City defender Donny Toia allegedly yelled at one of the managers.

As for Morgan, the 28-year-old member of the USWNT and Orlando Pride, was allegedly seen yelling outside the pub and filming the incident.

She was participating in a drinking game called, "drinking around the world in Epcot".

It involves having a drink at each of the 11 countries in Epcot's World.

“As we passed Spaceship Earth, I observed several people being escorted to the front,” a deputy wrote in an Orange County Sheriff's Office incident report obtained by the Sentinel. “They were all being very loud and belligerent toward staff around guests.

“I observed a white female, who was later identified as Alexandria Morgan yelling, screaming and taken (sic) video and possibly pictures. She appeared to be highly impaired.”

The report went on to state that Morgan also yelled loudly that she knows the Orlando SWAT team.

Orlando Pride coach Tom Sermanni said during a conference call Tuesday that he expects Morgan to play in the club's National Women's Soccer League semifinal matchup with Portland Saturday.

Orlando City also released a statement on the incident.

“The Orlando City SC organisation is aware of a situation that occurred at Walt Disney World’s Epcot theme park earlier this week and is awaiting official communication from Disney or the Orange County Police Department,” the statement read. “The club will address the matter internally when there is a full understanding of what occurred.”

Morgan will be back on the pitch when the Orlando Pride visit the Portland Thorns in a National Women's Soccer League playoff match on Saturday.