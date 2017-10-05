News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Riley McGree's three goals have led Newcastle to a stunning 8-2 A-League win over Central Coast.
Jets belt Mariners with 8 A-League goals

Alex Morgan issues apology after getting kicked out of Disney World

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Alex Morgan has issued an apology on social media days after being tossed out of Disney World by police.

Alex Morgan issues apology after getting kicked out of Disney World

Alex Morgan issues apology after getting kicked out of Disney World

Morgan, a star for the U.S. women's national team and Orlando Pride, was described by Orange County sheriffs as "highly intoxicated" when she was asked to leave an Epcot restaurant on Sunday.

She was among three soccer players — including Orlando City's Giles Barnes and his teammate Donny Toia — to be removed from the park for being "verbally aggressive" toward another group.

Morgan took to Twitter on Wednesday to acknowledge her mistakes and promised to "make sure it does not happen again."


Morgan will be back on the pitch when the Orlando Pride visit the Portland Thorns in a National Women's Soccer League playoff match on Saturday.

Back To Top