Gavin Hunt rubbishes reports linking Gordon Hunt to Bidvest Wits

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has denied reports stating that Gordon Igesund is in line to replace him.

“Absolute rubbish,” Hunt responded to the media when quizzed about the reports of Gordon Igesund heading to the Bidvest Stadium.

Hunt is unperturbed with the reports as it is business as usual for him and his Clever Boys side who have been battling hard thus far in defence of their title.

Their latest set-back came in the 1-0 defeat away to Bloemfontein Celtic, though Hunt rues the absence of a few of his key personnel.

“We are missing goalkeeper Darren Keet, who has a knee problem, and we are not sure when he will be fit to play. On top of that, most of my first-choice defenders are injured and we are struggling at the back,” he said.

In the midst of their injury troubles, Hunt admits they will have to dwell into the transfer market in January and strengthen a few key departments.

“I am hoping that Thulani Hlatshwayo and Nazeer Allie will both be available for our next league game at home to SuperSport United on October 17," he added.

“During the festive-season transfer window period, we will need to bring in another goalkeeper and two centre-backs,” Hunt continued.

“As much as we are down to play in the Caf Champions League, our goal is to do as best as we can in the Absa Premiership,” he concluded.