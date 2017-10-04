Belgium club open door for Kiatisuk to come aboard

Kiatisuk Senamuang (Zico) may be plying his trade in a European league soon.

The former Thailand national team head coach who recently departed from Port FC could soon join the coaching ranks at Belgium First Division B club, Oud-Heverlee Leuven (OHL).

OHL is another clubs owned by King Power Group, who also owns 2016-17 English Premier League champions, Leicester City Football Club.

Former Leicester City FC manager, Nigel Pearson is the current head coach of the club in the second tier of Belgium league football and Zico is being earmarked to take over the assistant head coach role.

"We actually talked about it before. He had been busy with coaching at Port FC and now he is preparing for the Pro Licence course. You have to ask Zico himself about what he thinks about this."

"Of course we support young players and we think about coaches as well but we haven't done it yet. We respect Zico and respect his opinion. If he is interested, then we can talk about it again.

"If he is interested, the door is always open for every coach. Then we will see if he can fit the role. If he leaves the job to me, that is not the right thing to do. But we admit that we are interested," said the Leicester City Vice President, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha to Goal Thailand.

Zico was very successful during his time with the national team, guiding them to AFF Suzuki Cup titles as well as taking Thailand to the the final group stage of the Asian Zone World Cup qualifiers.

His recent appointment at Port didn't go as well, managing to win only one match in the three months that he spent with the Thai League 1 club.