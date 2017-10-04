Carlo Ancelotti is open to returning to the Premier League after being linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham following his sacking by Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti opens door to Premier League return as he plans next move

The Italian was removed from his post at the Allianz Arena after overseeing a slow start to the 2017-18 campaign which culminated in a humbling 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ancelotti has faced accusations of losing the support of senior players from Bayern president Uli Hoeness, while Arjen Robben has been forced to refute suggestions that he was critical of the ousted coach.

Despite enduring a rare dip in his managerial career, the former Milan, Juventus, Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG boss boasts an enviable CV.

That should ensure that he is not out of work for long, and Ancelotti has conceded that he would be willing to listen to offers from England.

He told Sky Sports: "I want to manage. Not this season, maybe next season.

“I have no preference, in the Premier League or at another club. The only thing I want to do is to train."

While ruling nothing out at this stage, Ancelotti’s comments confirm that he is not looking to return to the dugout just yet.

He previously stated while attending a charity match in Jerusalem: “I will rest for the next 10 months, so no other teams.”

A return to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards for Ancelotti, with current Blues boss Antonio Conte having admitted that he plans to head home at some stage.

He has said: “Italy is my homeland, so once I have had some good experiences, formative experiences, important and life-changing experiences, I’ll be back. I don’t know when but that’s the aim.”

It is being suggested that such a move could happen in 2018, which would create an opening for Ancelotti.

The 58-year-old is also said to be an admirer of Arsenal and would welcome the opportunity to work at Emirates Stadium if Arsene Wenger is ever moved through the exits.

Possible landing spots at Everton and West Ham have also been mooted as Ronald Koeman and Slaven Bilic have seen their positions questioned on the back of disappointing starts to 2017-18.

Ancelotti has, however, been urged to steer clear of Goodison Park by boyhood Everton fan Joey Barton.

He told talkSPORT: “I heard noises about Carlo Ancelotti coming in, but what’s he going to do with that side? He still needs a centre-forward, he still needs a centre-half, he’s still got an issue at right-back.

“I wouldn’t take it if I was Ancelotti. You’ve just managed Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich… why would you want the Everton job?”