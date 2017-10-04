Lazio's Curva Nord closed for two matches after racist chanting

Lazio will have to close the Curva Nord at the Stadio Olimpico for their next two home matches after racist chanting was heard during Sunday's Serie A win over Sassuolo.

A Lega Serie A disciplinary report released on Tuesday found that around 2000 of the 5449 supporters in the section of the stadium had aimed derogatory chants towards opposition players Claud Adjapong and Alfred Duncan.

The incident was noted by three observers and the match referee.

Lazio will consequently have to shut the Curva Nord for matches against Cagliari and Udinese, with the latter match added as the club were already serving a suspended sentence for a similar offence after the derby against Roma on April 30.

Simeone Inzaghi's men won the match 6-1 and sit fourth in Serie A after four matches, five points adrift of leaders Napoli.