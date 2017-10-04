Footballer loses testicle in horror tackle

A Bosnian footballer has lost a testicle in an excruciating tackle in a local competition.

A recently surfaced video shows the moment 22-year-old FC Zrinjski Mostar's Marin Galic suffers the painful blow between his legs after a slide tackle gone wrong.

Galic immediately hunches over in pain before falling to the floor.

Local media reported he was then taken to hospital where a testicle had to be removed.

