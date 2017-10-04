Nigeria will not underrate Zambia, says Gernot Rohr

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has claimed that his team will not underrate Zambia when the two teams face off at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in a World Cup qualifying game.

The Super Eagles currently sit at the summit of group B with ten points from four games.

And they host a 'much better' Wedson Nyirenda’s side as they aim for a victory which would seal their place in Russia next year.

"I can't predict the score line against Zambia because it would not be an easy match," Rohr told CAFonline.

"Zambia can be dangerous because they also have a good team; I don't think it would be a 4-0 win for us but the most important thing for us is to win even if it's by one or two goal difference.

"I have seen a lot of videos of the Zambian team and I must confess they are a very good side much better than the team we played last October but we are not afraid.

"We only have to give them respect but we won't make the mistake Algeria made by underrating Zambia; they have quick strikers but we shall be ready for them," he concluded.