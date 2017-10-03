Malaysia Cup SF first leg moved to October 15, FMLLP cites Malaysia match for decision

After rumours surfaced that the first leg Malaysia Cup semi-final match date between Perak and Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) would be moved from October 14 to October 15, M-League organiser Football Malaysia LLP (FMLLP) on Tuesday has announced that both first leg semis encounter would be moved to October 15.

The decision meant that the other first leg semi-final match, between Felda United and Kedah, will also be played on October 15, a Sunday.

According to the FMLLP announcement, the decision to move the date of both matches was made due to the fact that the Malaysia national team would be playing an away match on October 10. The match, an Asian Cup qualification match against Hong Kong, will see the national team players returning to Malaysia only on October 11.

"This (date change) will give a maximum three days' rest period to the players involved, for recovery and fitness," it stated.

Last weekend, Perak had complained against the rumour that their match would be moved, as the original date October 14 is a Saturday, a more preferable day to host matches in terms of maximising supporters' attendance.

Fans on social media too were outraged by the rumour, claiming that the decision was made to minimise the Bos Gaurus' home advantage.