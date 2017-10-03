News

Chelsea suffer fresh Champions League blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal
A-League star suffers 'panic attack' in live TV interview

7Sport /

Melbourne Victory player Mitch Austin has walked out of a live TV interview after reportedly suffering a panic attack.

The 26-year-old appeared on ABC News Breakfast on Tuesday morning, but abruptly stood up and walked off set after the first question.

Sports presenter Georgie Tunny, who had asked Austin how he expected the Victory to fare this A-League season, looked stunned at first but handled the situation in a professional manner.

"We've just lost Mitch," she said. "But I'll head back to you, PK [Paul Kennedy] and Virginia (Trioli), and we'll see what's happening."

Austin began to answer the question before walking off. Image: ABC

Austin could be seen walking off the set as the camera cut back to the hosts.

"Ah, there goes Mitch," Trioli said. "We'll look after Mitch. We'll make sure he's OK."

Austin in action for Melbourne Victory. Image: Getty

They later clarified that Austin was fine and had suffered from a panic attack.

"I think that he just blanked and then had a bit of a panic attack, but he's OK," Tunny later told viewers.

"We had a good chat outside of the studio, so he is all fine and set to star in Melbourne Victory's season opener in the grand final replay against Sydney this weekend."

The hosts were commended for the way they handled the drama.






