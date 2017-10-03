A-League star suffers 'panic attack' in live TV interview

Melbourne Victory player Mitch Austin has walked out of a live TV interview after reportedly suffering a panic attack.

The 26-year-old appeared on ABC News Breakfast on Tuesday morning, but abruptly stood up and walked off set after the first question.

Sports presenter Georgie Tunny, who had asked Austin how he expected the Victory to fare this A-League season, looked stunned at first but handled the situation in a professional manner.

"We've just lost Mitch," she said. "But I'll head back to you, PK [Paul Kennedy] and Virginia (Trioli), and we'll see what's happening."

Austin could be seen walking off the set as the camera cut back to the hosts.

"Ah, there goes Mitch," Trioli said. "We'll look after Mitch. We'll make sure he's OK."

They later clarified that Austin was fine and had suffered from a panic attack.

"I think that he just blanked and then had a bit of a panic attack, but he's OK," Tunny later told viewers.

"We had a good chat outside of the studio, so he is all fine and set to star in Melbourne Victory's season opener in the grand final replay against Sydney this weekend."

The hosts were commended for the way they handled the drama.

Panic attacks can strike anyone anytime, not funny.Well done @abc in explaining what happened,U got my respect @mitchaustin10 #mentalhealth — James Taylor (@TaylorJim181) October 2, 2017

Great work and well done @paulwkennedy @LaTrioli for being so understanding about Mitch Austin. Handled beautifully. — Tim Grainger (@tim_grainger) October 2, 2017

Head up, @mitchaustin10 and @gomvfc! Interviews are a scary experience, these things happen 🖒 — John Seroukas (@john_seroukas) October 2, 2017

Walked off set just as an interview with ABC began. Fair play to him for showing up, though - interviews are always a nightmare! — John Seroukas (@john_seroukas) October 2, 2017