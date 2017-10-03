Fire playmaker De Leeuw sidelined by torn ACL

Chicago Fire playmaker Michael de Leeuw is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL, the MLS side announced Monday.

The 30-year-old Dutchman went down in a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on Saturday, exiting in the 30th minute.

De Leeuw has recorded 10 goals and 11 assists in 48 MLS matches since joining Chicago from Eredivisie side Groningen in May 2016.

The injury rules out De Leeuw for the final two matches of the regular season as well as the playoffs, with his availability for the start of the 2018 campaign also in doubt.

De Leeuw's absence could mean an increased role for 18-year-old playmaker Djordje Mihailovic, who has one goal and two assists in 15 appearances this season.