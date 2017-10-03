Umotong scores in Brighton women's win

Iniabasi Umotong was on target as Brighton women defeated Durham 3-2 in an FA Women's Super League 2 encounter at Culver Road on Sunday.

The 23-year-old scored her side's second goal of the game in the 27th minute after Fliss Gibbons had earlier put them in front before Beth Hepple pulled one back for the visitors.

In the 59th minute, Hepple levelled matters to grab her brace of the evening but Danielle Buet netted from the spot seven minutes from stoppage time to seal the hosts' victory.

She was later replaced by keeper Samson in the 57th minute after her side were reduced following the sending off of goalkeeper Lucky Gillet.

Umotong who had netted the winner to hand Seagulls a winning start on her debut against Aston Villa now has two goals this season since her move from Oxford United.

The win in the five-goal thriller means Brighton are second in the log with six points from two games behind the Us' on goal advantage.

Hope Powell's side will square up with fourth-placed Millwall Lionesses for their next league game at the St Paul’s Sports Ground on October 8.