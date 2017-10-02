Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela had to be escorted from the field on Saturday night.

Police escort Steve Komphela as agitated Kaizer Chiefs supporters call for his removal

This is after Chiefs recorded their second PSL defeat of the season when they lost 2-1 to Baroka FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

As a result, pressure mounted on Komphela, who is yet to win a major trophy with Amakhosi since being appointed in June, 2015.

The former Bafana Bafana defender was escorted out of the stadium by security personnel after the game as Chiefs fans became restless and started chanting 'Steve Must Go'.

The fans then threw missiles onto the pitch, while calling for Komphela to vacate his position.

This was not the first time the Chiefs supporters have called for the former Free State Stars and Maritzburg United coach's removal after a game.

In March, 2016, the 50-year-old tactician was escorted out of the FNB Stadium after Chiefs suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Jomo Cosmos in a PSL encounter.

However, the Amakhosi club management backed Komphela, who has won two Carling Black Label Champion Cup trophies with team, though that trophy is regarded as a friendly, opening season curtain raiser.

Saturday's defeat left Amakhosi placed sixth on the league standings - six points behind surprise log leaders Baroka.