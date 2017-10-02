Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta does not expect the Serie A champions to make a January bid for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

Juventus rule out January bid for Liverpool's Can

The 23-year-old Germany international has been heavily linked with a move to Turin as he has yet to agree to an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Marotta, however, does not think Liverpool will allow an important first-team player to leave in the middle of the campaign.

"We don't believe we have to make a move in January. We have a competitive squad," he told Premium Sport.

"We have three players in midfield. We have young players. We're confident in them."

Asked about interest in Can, he added: "I don't think there's anything there. I don't think Liverpool will want to lose an important player."

Can, who joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, has started nine games for Liverpool in all competitions this season, scoring twice - both coming in their Champions League qualifying win over Hoffenheim.