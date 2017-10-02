The departure of Tony Popovic has left the Western Sydney Wanderers coach-less only week before their first A-League match and the hunt for a new leader is about to begin.

The candidates to replace Tony Popovic at Western Sydney Wanderers

Popovic announced his shift to Turkish Super Lig side Karabükspor on Sunday after coaching the Wanderers since their inaugural season in 2012-13.

Chief executive John Tsatsimas made it clear a shortlist of candidates is yet to be created but here is a few options the club should consider:

Josep Gombau - Currently coaching the Australian under 23's, has A-League experience with Adelaide United and would be welcomed by the strong Spanish playing contingent at the club. The favourite.

Ante Milicic - The senior assistant to Ange Postecoglou at the Socceroos. One of the favourites but recently relocated his family to Croatia.

Arthur Papas - The well-travelled coach has been gathering experience in preparation for his coaching breakthrough. The 37-year-old is currently an assistant in Saudi Arabia and has also had a significant stint coaching in India. Will definitely be discussed as an option.

Mark Rudan - Has been a highly successful coach with NPL side Sydney United and is currently working with the Australian under 20's. Still could be a little inexperienced for the top gig.

Ange Postecoglou - Unlikely but could be out of a job within a week if the Socceroos are eliminated by Syria. In any case has committed to standing down from the national team job after next year's World Cup and has said he is keen to coach overseas. But you never know unless you ask.

Harry Kewell - Would certainly create headlines. Is currently coaching Crawley Town in England's League Two after a stint in charge of Watford's under 23's. Is still inexperienced and would be a risk.