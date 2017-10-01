Mame Biram Diouf scored as Stoke City defeated Southampton 2-1 in an English Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Diouf scores as Stoke City grab second win of the season

Mark Hughes’ side entered the game on the back of two consecutive topflight losses against Newcastle and Chelsea respectively. And they started against the Saints positively after Diouf got them ahead in the 40th minute.

The former Manchester United striker headed Xherdan Shaqiri’s corner kick past Fraser Forster.

In the 75th minute, Maya Yoshida restored parity for Mauricio Pellegrino’s men after he put one past Jack Butland in the Potters’ goal. But substitute, Peter Crouch had other ideas as he secured all three points for the bet365 Stadium outfit after scoring the winner with just five minute before full time.

The goal was the Senegal international’s - who was replaced by Glen Johnson on the stroke of full time - first goal of the season and the game was his sixth in the English topflight as he helped Stoke City to their second league win of the season.