Niger Tornadoes' Wilfred Ammeh is confident they can grab a 'comfortable win' over FC IfeanyiUbah in Saturday's Federation Cup semifinal duel.

Niger Tornadoes target FC IfeanyiUbah scalp - Ammeh

Abubakar Bala's men overcame Nigeria's league champions Plateau United with a 4-2 quarterfinal win on aggregate to make the last four.

And the player insists they are ready to silence the holders to secure a favourable first leg advantage at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium.

"We are very happy getting to this stage of the competition but our immediate dream is to be in the final," Ammeh told Goal.

"We know surely FC IfeanyiUbah will be a hard nut to crack but we are fully prepared and focused on getting a comfortable victory at home.

"We have played them here recently in the league and we know they are a very strong team with experienced players. We are not scared because I know we also have quality players in our team.

"We defeated Plateau United here in the quarterfinals and we are ready to repeat the same feat against Ifeanyi Ubah in Lokoja. We can't afford to fumble at home.

"I believe it is a match for us to win and win comfortably if we playing to the coaches instructions," he concluded.