The Chapa Dimba tournament Western Region leg will kick-off group-stage matches with over 260 teams participating in over 50 different venues this weekend.

Chapa Dimba tournament moves to Western Kenya

The boys’ teams will play their games this weekend with the girls' sides facing off on the weekend of October 7 and 8.

“Western region has been a hub of football talent in the country for years and we are glad that this tournament represents a key stepping stone to discovering more talent from there," said Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa.

This weekend’s games follow the successful group stage matches staged in Rift Valley and Eastern Regions two weeks ago.

National Super League side, Nakuru All-Stars, St. Andrews, and Ol Kalou All-Stars are some of the teams that have qualified for the regional knockout stage.

NYSA, Loyal Stars and Tumaini Shaker Girls lead the girls' teams in the Rift. From Eastern Saku United and Saku Queens from Marsabit qualified for the regional knockout stage as did Kamwimbi Green Stars and Zion Queens from Meru and Tumaini FC and Ngakaa Talent Academy from Makueni.

Teams that qualify from the group and knockout stages will move on to the regional finals with the grand finale set for March 2018.

The competition aims at scouting for youth talent, developing grassroots football, and ultimately propelling gifted players to the national team.