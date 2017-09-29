Man City confirm Aguero road accident as striker suffers broken rib

Manchester City have confirmed that striker Sergio Aguero was involved in a car crash on Thursday.

Goal can confirm that Aguero has suffered a broken rib as a result of the accident that happened in the Netherlands, with the Argentine to be assessed by City medical staff on Friday.

Reports have suggested that the striker could be out for as much as eight weeks after the accident in Amsterdam, but the club have said they need to assess the state of the forward.

Aguero was in Holland attending a concert put on by Colombian singer Maluma, and posted on Instagram before the accident happened.











@maluma . Gracias por la invitación !!





A statement from the club reads: "Sergio Aguero will be assessed by Club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday.

"The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries.

"He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash at Chelsea."

Aguero's former club Independiente have since sent a tweet wishing the forward well, saying: "Strength and quick recovery. All Independiente is with you in this difficult time".



¡Fuerza y pronta recuperación @aguerosergiokun! Todo @Independiente está con vos en este difícil momento.

The 29-year-old is currently chasing City's all-time scoring record, lying just one strike behind the mark set by Eric Brook, who netted 177 times for the club between 1927 and 1940.

Aguero has made an impressive start to the 2017-18 campaign, scoring seven goals in eight games for Pep Guardiola's men.