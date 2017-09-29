Man City striker Aguero injured in car accident in Netherlands

Sergio Aguero has been taken to hospital after being injured in a car accident in the Netherlands, Goal can confirm.

The Manchester City striker attended a concert in Amsterdam featuring Colombian singer Maluma and was reportedly hurt on his return to the airport when the taxi he was in was involved in an accident.

According to reports, Aguero, who it is claimed was wearing his seat belt, suffered broken ribs as a result of the crash, in which the taxi carrying the City star apparently hit a pole.

Aguero's former club Independiente have since sent a tweet wishing the forward well, saying: "Strength and quick recovery. All Independiente is with you in this difficult time".



¡Fuerza y pronta recuperación @aguerosergiokun! Todo @Independiente está con vos en este difícil momento. pic.twitter.com/JpVHfLYTVD — C. A. Independiente (@Independiente) September 29, 2017

The reports claim that Aguero will be out of action for an extended period of time, though there has as yet been no official confirmation from either Manchester City or the Argentina national team.

If the striker is out for an extended period, he will miss a number of City's Premier League and Champions League games, while he'll also be absent for Argentina's crucial final two World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador.

Aguero has been in fine form at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, scoring seven goals in eight appearances in all competitions.