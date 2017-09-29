Kerala Blasters leave for Spain, Dimitar Berbatov and Co to start training on October 1

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters have left for Spain on Thursday to continue their pre-season training. All foreign players, including former Manchester United stars Dimitar Berbatov and Wes Brown, are expected to join the rest of the squad for training in Spain. The training will start two days from now, on October 1.

"The team will leave for Spain on the 28th and will start training from the 1st October. All foreigners will also be there from the beginning," confirmed club CEO Varun Tripuraneni to Goal.

The Kerala-based club camped in Hyderabad for their initial training sessions. Several players, including Sandesh Jhingan, joined the camp late after being allowed a few extra days of leave owing to national team commitments.

Under former Manchester United man Rene Meulensteen, Kerala Blasters have signed seven foreign players over the last few months and have also brought back fan-favourite Indian players like CK Vineeth, Rino Anto and Sandesh Jhingan to the side. After missing out on the title last season following a penalty shoot-out defeat to ATK in the final, the Yellow Army will be hoping they can mount an even better challenge this season when the season kicks off less than two months from now.

Kerala Blasters travel to Kolkata to take on ATK in the season opener on November 17.