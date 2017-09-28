Alex Hleb reunited with Arsene Wenger ahead of BATE Borisov match

Alex Hleb has been reunited with his old coach Arsene Wenger ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash between his former sides.

The Belarusian midfielder spent three years at Arsenal before joining Barcelona in 2008 – a move which he later came to regret as he vied for a place in Pep Guardiola’s side alongside a young Lionel Messi.

Hleb, who spent four different spells at Thursday's opponents, was renowned for his superb dribbling ability earning the nickname ‘Sorcerer’s Apprentice’ while at German side Stuttgart and was invited to meet with Wenger ahead of their game against BATE Borisov on Thursday night.











Было здорово снова встретиться с великим тренером!!!Как будто и не уходил из Арсенала #arsenwenger #arsenalfc A post shared by alex (@alexgleb) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT















Подарок на память A post shared by alex (@alexgleb) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:33am PDT















Нас с дочей тоже ждали подарки от Арсенала A post shared by alex (@alexgleb) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:36am PDT





Wenger admitted in his pre-match press conference that he would be reunited with Hleb and was interested to see what he was doing post-football.

A happy-looking Hleb took to Instagram to post a selfie with Wenger and another photo which showed him in a personalised Arsenal kit most likely presented to him by the Frenchman.