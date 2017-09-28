A victory away in Champions League is almost always a result to be proud of. It's even more impressive when it comes against a top side.

Chelsea make history with Atletico victory

Chelsea managed to check all those boxes and more on Wednesday as they did something never before accomplished by an English club — win away against against Atletico Madrid.

After Antoine Griezmann put the hosts in front via a spot kick in the first half, a goal from Alvaro Morata in the 59th minute leveled the proceedings. It appeared the teams would then share the points, only for Michy Batshuayi, on for Morata, to bag the winner four minutes into stoppage time.

The 2-1 Blues victory not only stunned the Atletico supporters at the new Estadio Wanda Metropolitano stadium, but also broke that English duck against the Liga giants.

English clubs were not alone in their difficulties against Atletico. Diego Simeone's side had won 18 of their previous 23 home games in the Champions League, with just one defeat coming in that time — to Benfica in September 2015.

Scoring has proved almost as difficult as winning against Atletico as they had kept clean sheets in 16 of their previous 19 Champions League home games.

All this adds up to an impressive result for Chelsea, who are now undefeated in their last 10 Champions League games away against Spanish opposition, with three wins and seven draws. Their last defeat in Spain was to Real Betis all the way back in 2005.

Meanwhile, the Rojiblancos may find themselves missing their old stomping ground of the Vicente Calderon, having moved to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano this season.