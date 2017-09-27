The reason behind Timo Werner's bizarre early substitution in RB Leipzig's Champions League loss to Besiktas has been revealed.

€10m football star subbed over 'defeaning' noise

Besiktas won 2-0 in front of 36,641 at Vodafone Arena in what was Leipzig's first away fixture in the Champions League.

But the star forward Werner, who cost a club-record €10 million in June 2016, lasted just 32 minutes before being replaced by Lukas Klostermann.

It has now emerged that the 21-year-old was struggling with the noise, which his manager Ralph Hasenhuttl described as 'deafening'.

Werner reportedly suffered from dizziness and hearing issues, with Istanbul's CapaMag quoting the Germany international as saying he remained ill after being substituted.

“I have never seen such an atmosphere in my life," he said.

"I could not focus on the match. I asked for a headset (ear plugs) and it did not help either. I still do not feel well.”

Werner's problems no doubt hindered Leipzig's ability to win the match -- he has already scored six goals this season after a Bundesliga-best 21 last term.

Leipzig regularly play in front of more than 40,000 fans at their home fixtures and even more at some German stadiums.

But Hasenhuttl said Besiktas fans produced something that could not be replicated in the lead-up to the match.

"It is impossible to prepare your team for an atmosphere like this," the coach said.

"There was a deafening noise. At the start of the game we were a bit affected. We were not good in the first 20 minutes at all.

"But it was a lesson for all of us. I saw who I can count on in times like these. This is a lesson for us to learn and we keep learning."