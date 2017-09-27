Manchester United will have the chance to cement top spot in Group A of the Champions League when they visit CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

CSKA Moscow vs Manchester United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Russian side recorded an impressive 2-1 win at Benfica on matchday one.

That was topped by United's 3-0 triumph against Basel, however, and the Red Devils are now looking to make it six points out of six in Russia.

Game

CSKA Moscow vs Manchester United

Date

Wednesday, September 27

Time

19:45 BST / 14:45 ET



In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 3 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream

BT Sport 3

BT Sport app



In the US, the game will be available to watch live on television on FS1 and by stream via Fox Sports Go.

US TV channel Online stream

FS1

Fox Sports Go



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position CSKA Moscow players

Goalkeepers

Pomazun, Akinfeev, Kyrnats

Defenders

Ignashevich, Vasin, A. Berezutski, Nababkin, V. Berezutski, Schennikov

Midfielders

Wernbloom, Milanov, Dzagoev, Golovin, Makarov, Natcho, Gordyushenko, Khosonov, Kuchaev

Forwards

Vitinho, Chalov, Zhamaletdinov, Olanare



CSKA look set to be without wing-back Mario Fernandes, who suffered a concussion against Dinamo Moscow at the weekend.

Kirill Nababkin came off the bench to replace him and is likely to start in his absence.

Potential starting XI: Akinfeev; Ignashevich, V. Berezutski, A. Berezutski; Nababkin, Dzagoev, Wernbloom, Golovin, Schennikov; Vitinho, Zhamaletdinov.

Position Man Utd players

Goalkeepers

De Gea, Romero, Pereira

Defenders

Bailly, Smalling, Blind, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Darmian

Midfielders

Herrera, Matic, McTominay, Lingard, Young, Mkhitaryan, Mata

Forwards

Lukaku, Martial, Rashford



Jose Mourinho will have limited options in midfield, with Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini all out. Phil Jones will also be unavailable due to an unspecified problem.

Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are long-term absentees and Antonio Valencia and Luke Shaw have not travelled. The former is being given a rest and the latter is working his way back from injury.

Potential starting XI: De Gea; Darmian, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Herrera, Matic; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku.

GAME PREVIEW

This may not read on paper as a major test of Manchester United's credentials at the top level but it may well turn out to be their toughest match of the season.

Jose Mourinho has described this CSKA Moscow side as the best Russian club he has faced during his management career, led as they are in midfield by the accomplished Alan Dzagoev and the promising Aleksandr Golovin.

United, on the other hand, will be missing Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini from their midfield group in Russia.

It is a big chance for Ander Herrera to prove to Mourinho that he deserves more minutes despite the excellent form of Pogba and his new partner Nemanja Matic.

Herrera should also get the chance to play with more freedom next to Matic, having last season mostly served in the more defensive role the Serbian now occupies.

If United can win the midfield battle, they have enough pace up front to trouble an ageing CSKA defence.