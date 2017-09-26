Michael Madoya received the July Player of the Month award after an impressive performance, downing Sofapaka's Ezekiel Okare, teammate Nicholas Kipkirui and John Mwita.

Zoo FC star hope awards symbolises a new down

'Dogo' was awarded a 49 inch Television set as well as Sh100,000 while his colleagues were given sh50,000 to share.

The attacking midfielder is delighted after receiving the award, and he hopes it will be a new hope for the otherwise hopeless players.

"It is my first award ever since I started playing; well I have played for a long time but my efforts have never been recognized, and I am really thankful.

“This award has come in a time when things are not so good to us, the club to be specific, and it is our hope that this is the beginning of better things to come."

Zoo Kericho alongside Nakumatt Fc have been locked out of this year's race in the top tier following an order by the high court.