Victor Wanyama will miss Tottenham’s Champions’ League Group H match against APOEL.

Victor Wanyama closing in on Tottenham return

Spurs will take on APOEL in Cyprus on Tuesday night but minus Wanyama, who also missed his side’s opening Champions League win against Borrusia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium.

The Harambee Stars captain started his rehabilitation after completing full treatment on the nagging knee injury that has restricted him to only two league appearances this season.

According to Spurs manager, Mauricio Pochettino, Wanyama is expected to return to action after the international break.

Spurs will also miss Dele Alli, who is serving his second of a three-game ban in European competitions and Mousa Dembele who picked a knee injury against Barnsley.

Others notable absentees for Spurs are Christian Eriksen who is unwell, Erik Lamela (hips) and Danny Rose (knee), as well as centre back, Jan Vertonghen, who is serving one-game ban following the red card picked against Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs are going into the match with a good record having not lost a match since their 2-1 defeat to EPL champions, Chelsea over a month ago.

The other Group H match will see Dortmund host Real Madrid.