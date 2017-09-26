Zoo Kericho chairman Ken Ochieng has revealed the club will seek legal redress following its expulsion from the Kenyan Premier League.

Zoo Kericho: We have committed no crime in KPL

The tea farmers alongside Nakumatt have been scrapped off the top tier after the high court ruled that the league should be comprised of sixteen teams as opposed to current eighteen.

Ochieng says it is unfair for the team to experience that, considering the fact that they have not done any mistake.

"There is no mistake we as Zoo Kericho have done, let the federation and KPL solve this issue amicably to ensure that no player suffers. It is not fair at all, considering the hard work that has been put by all those involved to ensure the team is where it is currently.

"Currently, we do not know where we will play because it was not clarified by the court; we will seek redress and hope we can finish our season,” Ochieng told Goal.

Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt finished outside the top two brackets in the National Super League last season, but the FKF pushed for their promotion to realize an eighteen team league.