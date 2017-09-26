News

SEA Games silver medalists called up by Vingada for DPR Korea, Hong Kong ties

BY        ZULHILMI ZAINAL       Follow on Twitter



The Malaysian FA (FAM) has released the call-up list for Malaysia's coming 2019 Asian Cup qualification group matches; against DPR Korea on October 5 and Hong Kong on October 10.

Head coach Nelo Vingada has included six Malaysia U22 squad members; who recently finished the 2017 SEA Games as runners up. They are Kedah goalkeeper Ifwat Akmal Che Kassim, Pahang's Matthew Davies and Nor Azam Azih, JDT forward Safawi Rasid, Pulau Pinang midfielder Syamer Kutty Abba and Selangor defender Adam Nor Azlin.

Among the players who have been retained from the previous outing, a 2-1 friendly defeat to Syria, a 1-0 friendly defeat to Myanmar and a 1-1 Asian Cup qualifiers home draw to Hong Kong is rising star Shahrel Fikri Fauzi. The 23 year old striker, who plays for PKNP FC in the Premier League, recently scored a hat-trick against Super League side Felda United in their first leg Malaysia Cup quarter-final tie. The youngster however did not play in any of the three matches.

Felda United too will see one of their players return to the national team fray after a long absence. Winger Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor has recently found his scoring touch again, bagging four goals in total in their last two matches.

According to FAM, the team will begin their training for the two coming qualifiers this Saturday, and will make their journey to Pyongyang beginning October 3.

The complete list are as follows:
































































































































NO

NAME

AGE

POSITION

CLUB

1.

Baddrol Bakhtiar

29

Midfielder

Kedah

2.

Syazwan Zainon

28

Midfielder

Kedah

3.

Khairul Helmi Johari

29

Defender

Kedah

4.

Akram Mahinan

24

Midfielder

Kedah

5.

Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim

21

Goalkeeper

Kedah

6.

Fitri Omar

32

Defender

Kedah

7.

Ahmad Hazwan Bakri

26

Forward

Johor Darul Ta’zim

8.

Safiq Rahim

30

Midfielder

Johor Darul Ta’zim

9.

Amirulhadi Zainal

31

Midfielder

Johor Darul Ta’zim

10.

Darren Lok

26

Forward

Johor Darul Ta’zim

11.

Nazmi Faiz Mansor

23

Midfielder

Johor Darul Ta’zim

12.

Safawi Rasid

20

Forward

Johor Darul Ta’zim

13.

Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy

24

Goalkeeper

Perak

14.

Shahrom Abdul Kalam

32

Defender

Perak

15.

Nazirul Naim Che Hashim

24

Defender

Perak

16.

Amirul Azhan Aznan

24

Defender

Perak

17.

Kiko Insa

29

Midfielder

Pahang

18.

Matthew Davies

22

Defender

Pahang

19.

Nor Azam Abdul Azih

22

Midfielder

Pahang

20.

Khairulazhan Khalid

28

Goalkeeper

Selangor

21.

Adam Nor Azlin

21

Defender

Selangor

22.

Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor

26

Midfielder

Felda United

23.

Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi

23

Forward

PKNP FC

24.

Syamer Kutty Abba

20

Midfielder

Pulau Pinang

