SEA Games silver medalists called up by Vingada for DPR Korea, Hong Kong ties

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Malaysian FA (FAM) has released the call-up list for Malaysia's coming 2019 Asian Cup qualification group matches; against DPR Korea on October 5 and Hong Kong on October 10.

Head coach Nelo Vingada has included six Malaysia U22 squad members; who recently finished the 2017 SEA Games as runners up. They are Kedah goalkeeper Ifwat Akmal Che Kassim, Pahang's Matthew Davies and Nor Azam Azih, JDT forward Safawi Rasid, Pulau Pinang midfielder Syamer Kutty Abba and Selangor defender Adam Nor Azlin.

Among the players who have been retained from the previous outing, a 2-1 friendly defeat to Syria, a 1-0 friendly defeat to Myanmar and a 1-1 Asian Cup qualifiers home draw to Hong Kong is rising star Shahrel Fikri Fauzi. The 23 year old striker, who plays for PKNP FC in the Premier League, recently scored a hat-trick against Super League side Felda United in their first leg Malaysia Cup quarter-final tie. The youngster however did not play in any of the three matches.

Felda United too will see one of their players return to the national team fray after a long absence. Winger Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor has recently found his scoring touch again, bagging four goals in total in their last two matches.

According to FAM, the team will begin their training for the two coming qualifiers this Saturday, and will make their journey to Pyongyang beginning October 3.

The complete list are as follows: