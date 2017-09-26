SEA Games silver medalists called up by Vingada for DPR Korea, Hong Kong ties

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter
The Malaysian FA (FAM) has released the call-up list for Malaysia's coming 2019 Asian Cup qualification group matches; against DPR Korea on October 5 and Hong Kong on October 10.
Head coach Nelo Vingada has included six Malaysia U22 squad members; who recently finished the 2017 SEA Games as runners up. They are Kedah goalkeeper Ifwat Akmal Che Kassim, Pahang's Matthew Davies and Nor Azam Azih, JDT forward Safawi Rasid, Pulau Pinang midfielder Syamer Kutty Abba and Selangor defender Adam Nor Azlin.
Among the players who have been retained from the previous outing, a 2-1 friendly defeat to Syria, a 1-0 friendly defeat to Myanmar and a 1-1 Asian Cup qualifiers home draw to Hong Kong is rising star Shahrel Fikri Fauzi. The 23 year old striker, who plays for PKNP FC in the Premier League, recently scored a hat-trick against Super League side Felda United in their first leg Malaysia Cup quarter-final tie. The youngster however did not play in any of the three matches.
Felda United too will see one of their players return to the national team fray after a long absence. Winger Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor has recently found his scoring touch again, bagging four goals in total in their last two matches.
According to FAM, the team will begin their training for the two coming qualifiers this Saturday, and will make their journey to Pyongyang beginning October 3.
The complete list are as follows:
NO
NAME
AGE
POSITION
CLUB
1.
Baddrol Bakhtiar
29
Midfielder
Kedah
2.
Syazwan Zainon
28
Midfielder
Kedah
3.
Khairul Helmi Johari
29
Defender
Kedah
4.
Akram Mahinan
24
Midfielder
Kedah
5.
Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim
21
Goalkeeper
Kedah
6.
Fitri Omar
32
Defender
Kedah
7.
Ahmad Hazwan Bakri
26
Forward
Johor Darul Ta’zim
8.
Safiq Rahim
30
Midfielder
Johor Darul Ta’zim
9.
Amirulhadi Zainal
31
Midfielder
Johor Darul Ta’zim
10.
Darren Lok
26
Forward
Johor Darul Ta’zim
11.
Nazmi Faiz Mansor
23
Midfielder
Johor Darul Ta’zim
12.
Safawi Rasid
20
Forward
Johor Darul Ta’zim
13.
Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy
24
Goalkeeper
Perak
14.
Shahrom Abdul Kalam
32
Defender
Perak
15.
Nazirul Naim Che Hashim
24
Defender
Perak
16.
Amirul Azhan Aznan
24
Defender
Perak
17.
Kiko Insa
29
Midfielder
Pahang
18.
Matthew Davies
22
Defender
Pahang
19.
Nor Azam Abdul Azih
22
Midfielder
Pahang
20.
Khairulazhan Khalid
28
Goalkeeper
Selangor
21.
Adam Nor Azlin
21
Defender
Selangor
22.
Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor
26
Midfielder
Felda United
23.
Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi
23
Forward
PKNP FC
24.
Syamer Kutty Abba
20
Midfielder
Pulau Pinang