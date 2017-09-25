10. ANDY KEOGH | Perth Glory

Goal's Top 20 A-League players: No.10 - Andy Keogh

Age: 31

Nationality: Ireland

Position: Striker

A-League apps: 70 (Perth Glory)

A-League goals: 34 (Perth Glory)

Other clubs: Scunthorpe (England), Wolverhampton (England), Millwall (England)

Achievements: English Championship (Wolves - 2008-09), English League One (Scunthorpe - 2006-07)

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

Keogh moved from Ireland to Leeds United at the age of 17 but failed to break into the first team and was loaned in consecutive seasons to Scunthorpe United and Bury.

He joined the former on a permanent deal in 2005 and went on to score 21 goals in 98 appearances - eventually sealing a move to Championship side Wolverhampton in 2007.

Keogh spent five seasons at Wolves - including during their two-season stint in the Premier League - scoring 23 goals in 129 matches.

After being phased out at Wolves and being loaned to several other Championship clubs, the Dublin-born forward spent a couple of seasons at Millwall before coming Down Under to sign at Perth Glory.

His form in the A-League has been impressive, scoring 33 goals in 70 matches for the Glory over three seasons.

2017-18 PROSPECTS

The 31-year-old has formed a superb partnership with 2015-16 Johnny Warren Medallist Diego Castro and it's set to continue this coming campaign.

Keogh has averaged nearly a goal every two games in his time at Perth and coach Kenny Lowe will be keen to see this maintained.

The Glory will be hoping his relationship with fellow centre-forward Adam Taggart will continue to develop and progress in their second season playing together as duo.

