Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah left a huge impression on manager Steve Bruce after yet another outstanding performance in the English Championship on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest goal earns Adomah Aston Villa praise

The Ghanaian was in the thick of affairs once again, scoring the opener as the Claret and Blue Army registered a 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest.

It becomes three goals in two matches for the 29-year-old following last week's double at Barnsley.

"He [Adomah] has responded exactly how you want any player to," Bruce said after the game, as reported by his club's official website.

"There's been no sulking – he's got on with it.

"He's back in the team because of the way he's trained and because he's behaved properly.

"He got his chance and took it. How can I leave him out now?

"Three goals in two games – it's a great response.

"He's a great professional."

Apparently, Adomah is staking a huge claim for a regular starting spot in Bruce's set-up.

He came off the bench in his first three league games this season but his exploits in his last two matches - coincidentally his only starts - make him one of the hottest men at Villa Park at the moment.

The Black Star joined the Championship side from Middlesbrough in summer last year.

He made 38 appearances involving 30 starts and three goals as the Claret and Blue Army finished 13th last campaign.