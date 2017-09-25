Arsenal will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions and catapult themselves into the top half of the Premier League when they face West Brom on Monday.

Arsenal vs West Brom: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Since losing heavily to Liverpool back in August, the Gunners have not lost in four games — winning three — and they celebrated a hard-earned draw away to Chelsea last week.

With Tony Pulis' Baggies coming to the Emirates, the north London side have an opportunity to jump five places in the table, but they will need to secure three points in order to do so.

Game

Arsenal vs West Brom

Date

Monday, September 25

Time

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as being available to stream live on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Go



In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on NBCSN and it will also be available to stream online using the NBC Sports app.

The game will also be available to watch live on the Spanish language channel Telemundo Deportes.

US TV channel Online stream

NBCSN / Telemundo Deportes

NBC Sports app / Telemundo Deportes app



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Arsenal players

Goalkeepers

Ospina, Cech, Macey

Defenders

Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac

Midfielders

Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Cazorla, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny, Dasilva, Willock, Reine-Adelaide

Forwards

Sanchez, Lacazette, Welbeck, Walcott, Giroud, Iwobi, Akpom, Nelson, Nketiah



Mesut Ozil could be set to return to action after Arsene Wenger confirmed that the Germany international would return to training over the weekend. However, Danny Welbeck and Calum Chambers have been ruled out until after the October international break.

Jack Wilshere is fit and available so will be hoping to make his first league appearance of the season after impressing in the Carabao Cup win over Doncaster. Francis Coquelin is still injured, while Santi Cazorla is continuing his battle to regain match-fitness after a lengthy lay-off.

Potential starting XI: Cech; Monreal, Mustafi, Koscielny; Bellerin, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Xhaka, Wilshere; Sanchez, Lacazette.

Position West Brom players

Goalkeepers

Foster, Myhill, Palmer

Defenders

Nyom, Gibbs, Evans, McAuley, Dawson, Hegazi, O'Shea, Melbourne

Midfielders

Yacob, Morrison, Livermore, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, Burke, Barry, Krychowiak, Chadli, Field

Forwards

Robson-Kanu, Rondon, Rodriguez



Nacer Chadli has been sidelined with a thigh issue but could be available for selection against Arsenal, while England international Jake Livermore will be in line to start after being giving some time off.

Chris Brunt and Oliver Burke have doubts hanging over their fitness, but they will be assessed prior to kick-off.

Potential starting XI: Foster; Evans, McAuley, Gibbs, Dawson; Livermore, Barry, Krychowiak, Phillips, Morrison; Rodriguez.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Arsenal are strong favourites to win at 1/3 according to dabblebet, with West Brom priced at 9/1 to beat the Gunners. A draw is considered a 17/4 bet.

GAME PREVIEW

At the beginning of September, Arsenal were still licking their wounds from the almighty thrashing they endured at the hands of Liverpool, but as the month nears a conclusion, the Gunners have grown significantly in confidence.

Wenger's men have responded to that humiliating loss to Liverpool by recording big wins over Bournemouth in the league and Cologne in the Europa League, as well as earning a point against high-flying Chelsea at Stamford Bridge — a result Aaron Ramsey deems to have exorcised the demons of their Anfield torture.

They have managed to navigate their way through a busy month unbeaten, despite losing the likes of Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil to injury, and will hope to continue that form against the Baggies as they gear up for a European encounter with BATE Borisov later in the week.

Amid the upturn in fortunes, want-away forward Alexis Sanchez seems to have found his feet again, while the return to fitness of Jack Wilshere provides a welcome boost, but Arsenal will need to maintain consistency if they are to climb up the table.