Arsenal vs West Brom: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Arsenal will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions and catapult themselves into the top half of the Premier League when they face West Brom on Monday.
Since losing heavily to Liverpool back in August, the Gunners have not lost in four games — winning three — and they celebrated a hard-earned draw away to Chelsea last week.
With Tony Pulis' Baggies coming to the Emirates, the north London side have an opportunity to jump five places in the table, but they will need to secure three points in order to do so.
|Game
|Arsenal vs West Brom
|Date
|Monday, September 25
|Time
|20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as being available to stream live on Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Sky Go
In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on NBCSN and it will also be available to stream online using the NBC Sports app.
The game will also be available to watch live on the Spanish language channel Telemundo Deportes.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN / Telemundo Deportes
|NBC Sports app / Telemundo Deportes app
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Arsenal players
|Goalkeepers
|Ospina, Cech, Macey
|Defenders
|Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac
|Midfielders
|Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Cazorla, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny, Dasilva, Willock, Reine-Adelaide
|Forwards
|Sanchez, Lacazette, Welbeck, Walcott, Giroud, Iwobi, Akpom, Nelson, Nketiah
Mesut Ozil could be set to return to action after Arsene Wenger confirmed that the Germany international would return to training over the weekend. However, Danny Welbeck and Calum Chambers have been ruled out until after the October international break.
Jack Wilshere is fit and available so will be hoping to make his first league appearance of the season after impressing in the Carabao Cup win over Doncaster. Francis Coquelin is still injured, while Santi Cazorla is continuing his battle to regain match-fitness after a lengthy lay-off.
Potential starting XI: Cech; Monreal, Mustafi, Koscielny; Bellerin, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Xhaka, Wilshere; Sanchez, Lacazette.
|Position
|West Brom players
|Goalkeepers
|Foster, Myhill, Palmer
|Defenders
|Nyom, Gibbs, Evans, McAuley, Dawson, Hegazi, O'Shea, Melbourne
|Midfielders
|Yacob, Morrison, Livermore, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, Burke, Barry, Krychowiak, Chadli, Field
|Forwards
|Robson-Kanu, Rondon, Rodriguez
Nacer Chadli has been sidelined with a thigh issue but could be available for selection against Arsenal, while England international Jake Livermore will be in line to start after being giving some time off.
Chris Brunt and Oliver Burke have doubts hanging over their fitness, but they will be assessed prior to kick-off.
Potential starting XI: Foster; Evans, McAuley, Gibbs, Dawson; Livermore, Barry, Krychowiak, Phillips, Morrison; Rodriguez.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Arsenal are strong favourites to win at 1/3 according to dabblebet, with West Brom priced at 9/1 to beat the Gunners. A draw is considered a 17/4 bet.
Click here to see all the available markets for the Premier League game between the Gunners and the Baggies.
GAME PREVIEW
At the beginning of September, Arsenal were still licking their wounds from the almighty thrashing they endured at the hands of Liverpool, but as the month nears a conclusion, the Gunners have grown significantly in confidence.
Wenger's men have responded to that humiliating loss to Liverpool by recording big wins over Bournemouth in the league and Cologne in the Europa League, as well as earning a point against high-flying Chelsea at Stamford Bridge — a result Aaron Ramsey deems to have exorcised the demons of their Anfield torture.
They have managed to navigate their way through a busy month unbeaten, despite losing the likes of Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil to injury, and will hope to continue that form against the Baggies as they gear up for a European encounter with BATE Borisov later in the week.
Amid the upturn in fortunes, want-away forward Alexis Sanchez seems to have found his feet again, while the return to fitness of Jack Wilshere provides a welcome boost, but Arsenal will need to maintain consistency if they are to climb up the table.