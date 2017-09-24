GOtv Shield: Kariobangi Sharks win to storm final

Masoud Juma scored a brace as Kariobangi Sharks booked a maiden GOtv Cup final following a 2-0 win against Sony Sugar.

GOtv Shield: Kariobangi Sharks triumph to storm final

Sharks edged out Sony Sugar in the first semi-final staged at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Sunday to keep alive their hopes of lifting their first Shield trophy after a treacherous journey.

Sharks’ goal poacher scored his triple-brace in three games for the promoted side since his return to action after serving a one-match suspension against Bandari.

Masoud Juma, who also scored a brace in his last league outing against Posta Rangers, buried the opening goal with 15 minutes to the break to take pressure off the shoulders of coach William Muluya.

Muluya is having a good run with the promoted side, who are still gunning for the league title and Sunday’s performance will give them more courage and even a bigger dream of a double this season.

Masoud responded to Sharks’ slight setback after midfielder, Patilla Omoto went to the ground injured with a heavy challenge from Sony Sugar player in the 27th minute; to hit home the opener, just three minutes after the resumption. Omotto would later be pulled out for Christopher Kimathi.

The Millers tried to mount a comeback mid-second half, but Sharks kept their guards high. Sony Sugar’s hope of a possible comeback was dented when Masoud doubled Sharks’ lead in the 80th minute for the win.

Kariobangi Sharks will now face the winner between Vihiga United and AFC Leopards in the final.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Michael Bodo, Geoffrey Shiveka (c), Wycliffe Otieno, Paul Kamau, Sven Yidah, Patillah Omoto, Elli Asieche, Duke Abuya, Mathew Odongo and Masoud Juma.

Subs: Malcolm Oigo, Pascal Ogweno, Christopher Kimathi, Ibrahim Kitawi, Cavin Odongo, Francis Manoa and Ebrimma Sanneh.

Sony Sugar XI: Kevin Omondi. Bernard Omondi. Dennis Junior, Joseph Omweri, Alfred Onyango, Nick Akoko, Benjamin Mosha, Fredrick Onyango, Mwana Yema, Amos Asembeka and Justin Monda.

Subs: Tom Muthomi, Samuel Otieno, Justin Omari, Clement Owino, Tobias Otieno, David Simiyu and Laban Gambareko.