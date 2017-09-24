Revived Adomah on the scoresheet again for Aston Villa

Revived Ghanaian midfielder Albert Adomah was on the scoresheet once again for Championship side Aston Villa in their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on Saturday.

Adomah has now scored in back to back Championship matches for the Villans having bagged a brace in last weekend’s 3-0 win at Barnsley.

The 29-year-old put Steve Bruce’s side ahead in the 15th minute after teaming up with Ivorian attacker Jonathan Kodjia.

Adomah collected a pass from Kodjia and rounded goalkeeper Jordan Smith to put Villa in front.

A second-half revival from Forest saw them draw level with Daryl Murphy’s effort early in the second half.

Conor Hourihane ensured, however, that the three-points remain at Villa Park with his 62nd minute 25-yard free-kick and Villa hung on to claim a 2-1 win in the West Midlands.



Man of the Match, @AVFCOfficial's Albert Adomah

Scored 4 goals in last 4 apps



4 shots, 2 on target



3 chances created



7 open play crosses pic.twitter.com/FEPXKmtErL

— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 23, 2017

Villa are now unbeaten in six Championship games and are only two points off the top six.

Although Villa remains unbeaten at home in the league this season, this was only their second win at Villa Park.