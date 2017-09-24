Borussia Dortmund have set a couple of new club records with their flying start to the 2017-18 season.

Dortmund off to record start in Bundesliga

BVB have picked up five wins and a draw through their opening six matches, good enough to push them three points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the table, and have conceded just one goal in the process.

Their points total of 16 is a club record through six matches and, with the club having netted 19 times, the current side has also set a new best for goal difference over that span at plus-18.



16 - 16 points & a goal difference of +18 after 6 #Bundesliga games 2017-18 - club record for @BVB. Top. — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 23, 2017

The German side's strong start to the campaign will be tested on Tuesday when they host Real Madrid in Champions League action before returning to the Bundesliga to take on Augsburg next Saturday.