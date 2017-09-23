Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi has recalled three players into match day squad as he prepares to take on Ulinzi Stars in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Mathare United recalls trio as Ulinzi Stars knock at the door

Mathare United host Ulinzi Stars in the KPL round of 26 matches at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday. Cliff Nyakeya makes a return to the squad after an extended time out.

Kimanzi will have more options to pick from following the return of Victor Ashinga, who missed the ‘Slum Boys’ defeat at the hands of defending champions, Tusker as well as Andrew Juma, who is back from an elbow injury.

The duo of Daniel Mwaura and Samuel Olwande, who returned to training this week, did not pass the fitness test. Meanwhile, Alphonce Ndonye and Ahmed Ahmad are yet to be declared fit by the medical team and they have also been left out.

Also sidelined are Edward Seda and Wycliffe Kasaya, who are nursing an ankle and knee) injuries respectively.

Mathare United squad: Goalkeepers: Levis Opiyo, Mark Kioko; Defenders-George Owino (C), Derrick Nzosi, Lennox Ogutu, Martin Ongori, Andrew Juma.

Midfielders-Victor Ashinga, David Owino, Roy Okal, Tyson Otieno, Chrispin Oduor, Ronald Reagan, John Mwangi, Cliff Nyakeya; Forwards-Chris Ochieng, Derrick Onyango and Elijah Mwanzia.