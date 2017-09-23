Moroccan champions Wydad Casablanca face off against Mamelodi Sundowns in a crucial 2017 CAF Champions League quarterfinal second-leg match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Saturday.

Wydad Casablanca – Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kings of Titles in search of semifinal spot with win over Masandawana

The Kings of Titles are trailing 1-0 going into this encounter after Ivorian international Yannick Zakri handed Masandawana the slight advantage at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday. The home side is also winless in two consecutive matches after been hammered 3-1 by FUS Rabat in their opening Botola league match at home, which has left the defending champions languishing in 15th spot, before their defeat at the expense of the South African side recently.

Hussein Amotta’s team will be hoping they can upset Sundowns and go all the way and clinch their second Champions League title having won their first crown back in 1992.

Coming from back-to-back victories, the defending African Champions will be in beaming mood after overcoming Free State Stars 2-1 in their last league match over a week ago before their narrow victory over the Moroccans.

Pitso Mosimane and his men are expecting to be received by a hostile crowd when they take to the pitch on match day. This follows events where the Tshwane side accused their North African counterparts of playing mind games ahead of this all-important clash. Upon their arrival, Sundowns were reportedly not provided with a training ground and had to travel in a rickety bus which was not accompanied by escorts.

‘Jingles’ will expect the likes of attacker Zakri, who has played in the region, and Algerian left back Fares Hachi, to come forth with some much-needed information they can work on in order to overcome what is deemed as a difficult but not impossible task. This could be of great deal for the Brazilians in hoping to become the first team to successfully defend this prestigious tournament since 2013.

The winner on aggregate between the sides will tackle either either Algerian club USM Alger or Mozambican side Ferroviário Beira in the semifinals.