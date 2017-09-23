Benjamin Mendy has revealed that a doping test after Monaco’s Champions League last-16 first leg defeat Manchester City was the moment he decided to join the Etihad club.

Love at first doping test - How De Bruyne lured Mendy to Man City

The Ligue 1 side dumped Pep Guardiola’s men out of the competition on away goals after drawing 6-6 on aggregate but were beaten 5-3 in a thrilling match in England.

However, it was an event in the aftermath of that defeat that began to pave the way for his move to the four-time English champions.

“After the game at the Etihad I was in anti-doping control with Kevin De Bruyne and had the opportunity then to ask him lots of questions,” Mendy told The Telegraph. “I knew at that point it was going to be my destination.

"And yes, Kevin asked me straight: ‘When are you coming to join us?’ And I said: ‘As soon as they come and ask for me!’”

The 23-year-old left-back has made a promising start at his new home, gaining one Premier League assist and crossing the ball more in three games than either Gael Clichy or Aleksandar Kolarov managed in the whole of the previous season.

He holds high hopes for this group and explained why he refers to them persistently as “#sharkteam” on his Twitter account.

“We’re the big shark and when teams swim up alongside us we gobble them up,” he said.

Mendy’s next assignment is liable to be during Saturday’s home fixture against Crystal Palace as they attempt to maintain their first start to the season, which sees them lead the Premier League standings heading into matchday six.