FC Ifeanyi Ubah's Preko wants more from players despite ABS demotion

FC Ifeanyi Ubah's Yaw Preko has disclosed that he was not convinced with his players’ performance despite beating ABS 3-0 in the first leg of their Aiteo Cup quarter-final tie in Nnewi on Wednesday.

Two goals from Godwin Obaje and another from Suleiman Mohammed ensured that the Anambra Warriors who are the defending champions of the competition will take a three-goal lead to Ilorin ahead of the return leg billed for Saturday.

But Preko noted that his boys must strive to play better than they did in Nnewi if they are to progress to the semi-final.

“It was our vintage performance and I believe my players can play better. We scored three goals and people may say that ought to be happy with it. I will be happier had we converted other scoring opportunities that came our ways. We also allowed our opponents ample chance to roam around our area too,” Preko told Goal.

“I have told them they must lift their game and play the game as if it was the first leg for us to progress to the semi-final. It wasn’t our best.

“Our ambition is to qualify for the semi-final and at the end of it all win the competition so that we can represent Nigeria on the continent at the end of it all. My players must be ready to play to their optimum if our dream is to become a reality."