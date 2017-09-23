On Friday, the full schedule of Indian Super League's upcoming season was released. With the tournament just two months away, the buzz around India's much-decorated contest is building up.

ISL 2017: Foreign players signed by each club

This year, the league will witness ten teams competing for the title with Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC being the latest additions to the league. Ahead of the IMG R-owned competition's commencement, Goal takes a look at the foreign signings undergone at every outfit.

1) ATK

Gaffer Teddy Sherringham recruited foreigners among which Irishman Robbie Keane stole the limelight. Apart from the ex-LA Galaxy striker, Manchester United academy graduate Tim Thorpe and former Bolton Wanderers' goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen were also roped in by the Bengal Tigers.

2) BENGALURU FC

Albert Roca brought in his Spanish flavour at the club in the transfer window having signed as many as five Spaniards. Englishman John Johnson and central defender Juanan, who were already a part of The Blues last season, will continue serving them this year too.

3) CHENNAIYIN FC

After failing to qualify for the semi-finale in the last chapter of the tournament, the Marina Machans will look to improve their performance this year. Having signed former Valencia medio Jaime Gavilan and ex-Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Inigo Calderon, the John Gregory-managed side looks set to make a mark.

4) DELHI DYNAMOS

The Lions are the only club to have eight foreigners who belong to a different nationality each. Kalu Uche, formerly associated with FC Pune City in the 2015 edition, signed for the North India side this year. Ex-New York Red Bulls defender Gabriel Cichero is another significant signing done by Miguel Angel Portugal's team.

5) FC GOA

The Gaurs' foreign contingent is completely dominated by Spaniards as six out of the eight players are from the Iberian Peninsula. The other two players belong to Portugal and Morocco with Ahmed Jahouh being the lone non-European player at the Akshay Tandon-owned side.

6) JAMSHEDPUR FC

Among the eight signings done by the newly added franchise, three names stood out- Tiri, Sameehg Doutie and Kervens Belfort. Tiri and Doutie made the shift from Kolkata giants ATK while Kervens Belfort returned to his gaffer Steve Coppell at his new club.

7) KERALA BLASTERS

The Rene Meulensteen-led side had one of the best transfer windows in terms of foreign trade. The South Indian side roped in two ex-Manchester United players- Wes Brown and Dimitar Berbatov apart from bringing back their former goal-scoring star Iain Hume.

8) MUMBAI CITY FC

The Mumbaikars retained the services of three of their players from the previous season- namely Lucian Goain, Gerson Vieira and Leo Costa. The Ranbir Kapoor co-owned outfit sees majority representation of Brazilian nationality among their signings with five out of eight players belonging to the South American nation.

9) NORTHEAST UNITED FC

The Highlanders announced all of their signings on the transfer deadline day. Their foreign contingent sees a variety of nationalities, as many as six. Among the Brazilians, Joao de Deus's army has attained the services of defender Sambinha and midfielders Marcinho and Adilson.

10) FC PUNE CITY

Former NorthEast United player Emiliano Alfaro moved to the Maharashtrian outfit for the upcoming edition of the league along with Marcos Tebar, who made his move from Delhi Dynamos. Apart from them, Marcelo Leite Pereira a.k.a Marcelinho is another notable signing of the Stallions who are currently without a head coach following the exit of Antonio Habas.