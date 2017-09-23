Oumar Niasse has appreciated the support shown towards him by Everton fans after scoring his first goal for the club.

Senegal's Oumar Niasse lauds Everton support after first goal

The Senegal international was exiled to the U-23 team after a failed move to Hull City in the summer, but with the sale of Romelu Lukaku, Ronald Koeman was forced to recall the striker to add depth to his team’s attack.

And the forward did not disappoint - scoring in his side's 3-0 victory over Sunderland in the Carabao Cup win on Wednesday.

Aside appreciating the supporters for their faith in him, the 27-year-old has vowed to continue working hard.

"The fans made me feel very good, honestly. They made me feel like the confidence was coming back and I was thinking I want to give back to them because of what they are giving to me,” Niasse told club website.

"They gave me a great feeling when I went to warm up. I said to myself. The only thing I can do is to try to put the ball in the net.

“That was a special moment that they gave to me.

"It [the goal] was something I was waiting for and I think also they were waiting for that - for me to give them a goal. Like I said, it was a great feeling and very important for me.

"It has made me feel more confident, it has made me feel that my teammates are more confident and also the fans are going to have more confidence in me.