Manchester United players met world heavyweight boxing contender Hughie Fury on Friday, and will hope to land a knockout blow on Southampton on Saturday!

Man Utd squad meet heavyweight boxing contender Fury

The cousin of Tyson Fury, Hughie is unbeaten in the ring, with 20 victories to his name. He will face Joseph Parker for the WBO heavyweight title this weekend.

Born in Stockport, Fury is well acquainted with the talent in United's squad, and paid the team a visit on Friday.

The Fist of Fury shook hands with the majority of the squad, including manager Jose Mourinho, and even appeared to devise his own special handshake with Jesse Lingard.

United will now hope to box clever against the Saints this weekend, as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.