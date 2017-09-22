Kenyan Premier League defending champions, Tusker FC have high hopes of clinching maximum points when they host league leaders, Gor Mahia this weekend in Kericho.

Tusker optimistic of maximum points against Gor Mahia

The Brewers have recorded maximum points in their last three outings, and Coach George Nsimbe is optimistic his charges can make it four in a row.

Assistant coach Francis Baraza expects a tough outing considering both sides are desperate for maximum points.

"This is going to be a tough match for both sides; none is an underdog. We have prepared well, we have the same team, no major changes, but we will apply a different tactic that will enable us to get a positive result. The spirit is high within the players after our win against Bandari.

"We know they will give their best to get a win, but we will also push for a win, it is not going to be easy."

The Brewers are currently fifth on the log with 39 points.