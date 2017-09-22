Steven Pienaar doesn’t regret joining Bidvest Wits instead of Orlando Pirates

Bidvest Wits midfielder Steven Pienaar has no regrets joining the club instead of Orlando Pirates.

“Yes, definitely I made the right choice. I made the decision myself. I’m happy where I am. It is just a bad start. We will come out of it. The sun will come out for us. We are creating chances and we are conceding goals through our mistakes,” Pienaar told IOL.

The Students' winless run stretched to five matches when they went down 3-0 to AmaZulu in a PSL match in midweek, leaving them in a relegation squabble with Platinum Stars, who are propping up the table.

Wits will take on undefeated Pirates on Saturday in a PSL match at the Bidvest Stadium. Pienaar will be facing a team that he supports.

“My whole family supports Pirates. It will be an emotional weekend. It is a good way to bounce back playing against the top club. They’ve been playing well lately. We have to take it as it comes,” he said.

“It’s been difficult. When you lose everyone is down. It is part of the game. We are all in it. At the end of the day, we have to keep working hard,” Pienaar concluded.