News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Red and Black Bloc fans say they will boycott Western Sydney's remaining A-League matches.
Wanderers' RBB fans to boycott A-League

Caf Confederation Cup Preview: FUS Rabat take slender lead to CS Sfaxien

Goal.com
Goal.com /

FUS Rabat will take the narrow 1-0 advantage to Tunisia where they will visit CS Sfaxien in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal on Friday.

Caf Confederation Cup Preview: FUS Rabat take slender lead to CS Sfaxien

Caf Confederation Cup Preview: FUS Rabat take slender lead to CS Sfaxien

The Moroccan side claimed the narrow lead in the first leg clash - courtesy of Karim Benarif’s strike - played at the Stade de FUS in Rabat last Saturday and will look to make their advantage count at the Stade Taieb Mhiri in Sfax.


Sfaxien, who are three-time champions of this continental competition, will count on their experience in the completion to try and turn the tie around.


The aggregate winners of this encounter will face either Al-Hilal Al-Ubayyid or TP Mazembe in the semi-finals.

Back To Top