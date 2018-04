Former Manchester United star latest to congratulate JDT on title win

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) may have just got themselves a new fan and it's none other than the world famous David Beckham.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star met with the owner of JDT, HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on Thursday and proceeded to post up a congratulatory message on his Instagram.

Beckham, who was also previously a captain of the England national team, was presented with a JDT shirt with his favourite number '7' on the back by the Crown Prince of Johor.