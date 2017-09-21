12. DEYVISON ROGERIO DA SILVA 'BOBO' | Sydney FC

Goal's Top 20 A-League players: No.12 - Bobo

Age: 32

Nationality: Brazilian

Position: Striker

A-League apps: 29 (Sydney FC)

A-League goals: 15 (Sydney FC)

Other clubs: Corinthians (Brazil), Besiktas (Turkey), Cruziero (Brazil), Kayserispor (Turkey), Gremio (Brazil)

Achievements: A-League Championship (2016-17), A-League Premiership (2016-17), Turkish Super League (Besiktas - 2008-09), Turkish Cup (Besiktas - 2005-06, 2006-07, 2008-09, 2010-11), Brazilian Serie A (Corinthians - 2005)

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

Sydney FC’s Samba star Deyvison Rogério da Silva, more affectionately known as Bobo, made his professional debut some 14 years ago, joining the ranks of Corinthians in a bid to emulate the likes of Ronaldo and Socrates as one of Brazil’s best.

Despite showing glimpses of promise in his two years with the Coringão, a miserly return of three goals in 31 appearances saw the Gravata native opt to join Turkish side Besiktas.

His first season at the Istanbul-based club proved to be a resounding success, becoming the club’s leading goalscorer in 2006-07 with 20 goals in all competitions. His five seasons in Turkey saw the former Brazil youth international find the back of the net 60 times in 144 appearances.

A return to Brazil with Cruzeiro again proved to be a disappointment before finding himself back in Turkey a season later, this time with Kayserispor, where his three season at the club yielded a stellar return of 35 goals in 67 appearances.

The 32-year-old then joined up with the Sky Blues at the beginning of last season as a marquee signing after yet another difficult spell back home, this time with Gremio.

If anything, it seems the move to the A-League has once again reinvigorated Bobo’s career.

The Brazilian began his stint in Australia with a bang, scoring on his debut and providing two assists as Sydney FC comfortably dealt with Blacktown City FC 3-0 in the FFA Cup quarter-finals.

He played a key part in the club’s dominant run in the A-League championship, finishing the season with 14 goals in 29 matches to help the side secure their third Championship crown.

2017-18 PROSPECTS

Key to Sydney FC’s success, though, was the formidable partnership up front consisting of Filip Holosko, Milos Ninkovic, Alex Brosque and the former Gremio man.

However, with the Slovakian international opting to return home following a successful two seasons at the club, the onus will be on Bobo to lead the club’s star-studded attack in what they hope will be a successful title defence.

And whilst Bobo has only another year left to run on his marquee deal, after agreeing to extend his stay following their Grand Final win, reports suggest the Brazilian attacker has made Sydney his home and is keen on committing his long-term future to the club.

Nothing has been put to paper yet, of course, but it will undoubtedly come as a significant morale booster to a side who are looking incredibly dangerous this season.

