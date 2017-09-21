AFC Leopards will play their younger brothers from Western, Vihiga United, this weekend at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru in the GOtv Shield.

GOtv Shield: AFC leopards Captain urge charges against Vihiga United

The National Super League side has been in an excellent run in both the league and the Shield, aiming to excel in equal measure.

The quality within the side has prompted Ingwe captain Duncan Otieno to urge his charges to give the best and get a positive result.

"We are in this competition to win it, we have not been playing well in the league and the shield is the only thing we can give our fans.

“Vihiga is a good side, we are aware of that, but we want to give our best and ensure we qualify to the finals and win it.

"I will not say much about the league, all I can say is that we will collect as many points as possible and finish in a respectable position."

Leopards defeated another NSL side Wazito 7-1 to qualify for the semis while Vihiga United defeated Tusker 2-0 to progress.